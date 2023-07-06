Marta Fascina delivered in person the last will of Silvio Berlusconi to the notary Arrigo Roveda in Arcore

Martha Fascinathe companion of Silvio Berlusconidelivered the Cav’s last will to the notary Arrigo Rovedain the presence of the two witness lawyers, Luca Fossati and Carlo Rimini.

The July 5that Villa San Martino, in Arcore, “Ms. Marta Antonia Fascina, of whose personal identity I am certain – writes the notary Roveda on the first page of the holographic will, disseminated by various online newspapers – in the presence of witnesses, hands me an envelope unsealed bearing the inscription ‘to my children’ and the signature ‘S. Berlusconi’, containing a two-sided sheet of headed paper written in black ink, apparently by a single person, on the first side for fifteen lines or parts of riga, which he considers to be the holographic will of Mr. Silvio Berlusconi and which he asks me to publish”.

In total there are three wills of Silvio Berlusconi filed with the notary. The first of October 2, 2006, according to what Corriere writes “concerns the destination of the available part of the inheritance, which is left in equal parts to the children Marina and Pier Silvio, while the remaining part is divided among all the five children always in equal parts”. The second will is dated October 5, 2020, in which, explains the newspaper “Berlusconi adds the legacy of 100 million to his brother Paolo”. While the third “is in the form of a letter and dates from January 19, 2022and contains the further bequest for Marta Fascina of 100 million, and for Marcello dell’Utri, equal to 30 million”.

