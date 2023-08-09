The tributes of the stadium and of the figures close to him: for the last companion, the first time in public after the funeral. His son: “These emotions give us strength, a proof of his greatness.” AC Milan president Scaroni: “I owe everything to him, let’s try not to disappoint him”

A place of honor all for him, with a shirt of “his” Milan and “his” Monza on the seat, number 1 and full name: Berlusconi. The evening in honor of the Knight at the U-Power Stadium less than two months after his death is a continuous homage, even in the chants of the stadium (“There is only one president”), in the banners in the stands (“To the one who realizes dreams, Thanks Silvio”) which is echoed by the one brought onto the field by the formations at the entrance to the field: “Two teams, one president, forever in the heart. Thanks Silvio”. The first edition of the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy is also a meeting of many figures, family and corporate, awaiting this public outing. Starting with Marta Fascina, the last companion of the former prime minister, for the first time in public after the Knight’s funeral, sitting in the gallery next to those two shirts. See also Daniele Redaelli forever, a square in front of the Villa di Carnera

speak pier silvio — “I really have so many emotions in my heart, but the affection of the people is the most beautiful thing. This story must not be forgotten”, said Pier Silvio Berlusconi, second son and today managing director of Mfe-Mediaset, upon arriving at the stadium: “This the evening is really exciting for us, seeing all these people here for dad is something that gives us a lot of strength. He was a great sportsman, he always loved his Milan and Monza and he always got us used to miracles.” And again: “For us children, this evening is proof of my father’s greatness and humanity for the love he gave to sport and to Italy”.

Galliani speaks — “I’m feeling a very strong emotion,” said Adriano Galliani, deputy chairman and CEO of Monza before the match: “Silvio Berlusconi was a guide, a master, for 44 years. Something unforgettable. It’s the story of Milan, it’s the story of Monza. He brought Milan to the top of the world, he brought Monza to Serie A. A round of applause to our president.” See also Gasperini: "We were in control, but after the penalty saved we got distracted"

speak scarcely — “I have been president of Milan for five years and I owe all this to Silvio Berlusconi,” said Rossoneri president Paolo Scaroni. “I inherited his legacy, I brought his legend with me to a glorious club like Milan and we all try not to disappoint him. Without Berlusconi and Galliani, all of this would never have happened.”