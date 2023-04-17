After the news of the resignation of former premier Silvio Berlusconi from the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital, confirmation of the improvement of the Knight arrives from the hospital’s medical bulletin. “At the moment, the clinical state and response to treatment have allowed the transfer of President Silvio Berlusconi to an ordinary hospital ward. Treatments and monitoring of functional parameters continue”, reads the bulletin released by Professor Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri.

Reassurances, albeit still cautious, came yesterday from his brother Paolo and his father-in-law Orazio Fascina who, as they left the facility, told journalists: “He’s fine”. This is the 13th day of the FI president’s stay in the hospital.