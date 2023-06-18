Remember Jeremy Dauber in his wonderful essay jewish humor, recently published in Spain, that television was originally almost elitist entertainment: very few had a receiver and, compared to radio, it could hardly be considered a “mass” medium. For this reason, Jewish humorists (like Woody Allen) felt enormous freedom. When the invention became popular, fussiness arrived: swearing and hooliganism were prohibited. Irony and content that was not for all audiences only returned with cable TV.

More information

Silvio Berlusconi also broke in his own way the idea of ​​a flat TV with plenty of sugar, but in a sense opposite to that of HBO. Perhaps without having read it, the founder of Mediaset was the greatest disciple of Antonio Gramsci, who best put the notion of cultural hegemony into practice: dominating the pop landscape of a country is equivalent to dominating the country. Berlusconi unleashed the beasts that the big chains hid behind the smug presenters and prudish staging and normalized bad taste. Shocking the bourgeois and inspiring the contempt of high-browed mandarins was his motto, and with it he founded contemporary populism and set the tone for an era.

Popular culture in the West is measured today by the standard that Berlusconi invented: the only way to oppose him is to throw himself into the mountain of elitism, as was staged one afternoon a few years ago in Save me. Kiko Matamoros, in one of his literary parentheses, recommended a book of mine, and the voice of Belén Esteban, out of shot, yelled: “The cult is out. You won’t be so educated when you’re sitting here with us.” Few times has the success of Berlusconi’s demagogic model been expressed so well: with the people or against the people. You read or watch TV. Both things, no.

