Massacre investigation, the interrogation of the accountant Spinelli: any bank transfer passed through him. “Dell’Utri? The requests for financial aid came from his wife”

The investigation continues Prosecutor of Florence on mafia massacres of 1993 and the possible involvement of Silvio Berlusconi and Marcello Dell’Utri. The investigators are trying to follow the trail of the money and for this reason they have decided to listen to the man who passed all the checks or wire transfers detached from Berlusconi: the accountant Joseph Spinelli. “I’ve been working for Dr. Silvio for 43 years – says the Berlusconi accountant to the prosecutors and reports it to Repubblica – Berlusconi. At the beginning I followed the typical things of the family, I took care of the petty administration such as purchases, expenses, domestic staff, and I had an office in Arcore; later I moved to Milan 2, and I continued to take care of the administration of the family, but I started to also treat some companies“.

Spinelli he is the man who keeps Silvio Berlusconi’s financial secrets and until the Cavaliere’s disappearance he had the keys to the family holdings. He took care of his personal administration, he is president of Immobiliare Idra, owner of the family properties; he presides over the four holding owned by Silvio Berlusconi, and is managing director of the two holding companies owned by Marina and Piersilvio.

