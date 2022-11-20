Berlusconi: “We need a change with the tax lever to help families with bills and work”

“Security and immigration are important issues but a tax cut is needed to help families.” Silvio Berlusconi says so in an interview with ‘Il Giornale’. The founder of Forza Italia explains: “Economic issues are the real emergency for the country. Only by lowering taxes can we give breath to an economy tried by pandemic and war. I am convinced that the centre-right won the election mainly because the Italians had greater confidence in our ability to face the economic crisis than the other sides in the field. It is on this that our governance capacity will be measured in 5 years’ time”.

