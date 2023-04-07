How is Silvio Berlusconi: the latest live news on the former premier’s conditions

His health conditions are stationary Silvio Berlusconihospitalized for three days in the intensive care unit of San Raffaele in Milan for “a lung infection” which occurred due to “chronic myelomonocytic leukemia” of which the Cavaliere, as stated in the bulletin signed by the professors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, has been suffering for some time.

Yesterday (here the news), Berlusconi, who heard Meloni and Salvini on the phone, was visited by all five children, his brother Paolo and close friends, including Fedele Confalonieri, Adriano Galliani and Marcello Dell’Utri. The situation remains critical but cautious optimism filters through, as confirmed also by Paolo Berlusconi who, upon leaving the hospital, declared to reporters: “We are more relieved, there is an improvement. We are confident.”

But how are you today? Friday 7 April 2023, Silvio Berlusconi? Below is the latest news on the Knight’s health conditions updated live.

How is Silvio Berlusconi: hospitalization

The Forza Italia leader was hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele in Milan on the morning of Wednesday 5 April 2023 due to cardiovascular problems. On March 30, the 86-year-old leader was discharged from the Milanese hospital, then, as mentioned yesterday, the new hospitalization. Berlusconi arrived with shortness of breath.

Last week, as mentioned, Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized and then discharged for medical checks linked, as it turned out yesterday, to the leukemia he had been diagnosed with some time ago.

Leaving the San Raffaele, accompanied by his partner Marta Fascina, Silvio Berlusconi then waved goodbye from the back seat of the blue car to the journalists and onlookers waiting for him at the hospital entrance.

The following day, March 31, he posted a photo of his socialthanking those who had been close to him: “I thank all those who have wanted to dedicate a thought of closeness and affection to me these days”, he wrote, “I have already returned to work on the main themes of these days, ready and determined to commit myself, as I have always done, for the country I love”.