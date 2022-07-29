Berlusconi spoke to Razov: “Ukraine wanted to attack Russia”

Berlusconi to the loyalists: “The Russian ambassador told me that …”

Not only Matteo Salvini. According to the Republic, too Silvio Berlusconi would have maintained a more than open channel with the Russian representatives in the past months after the invasion of Ukraine. In particular, the newspaper writes, Berlusconi allegedly had talks with representatives of Moscow. Repubblica claims that in recent days, just before Draghi’s fall, “Berlusconi would have confided to some of his blue ministers and parliamentarians:” I spoke to the Russian ambassador to Italy Razov. He explained their reasons to me, what Zelensky did. ‘ More: «he told me that it was Ukraine that caused twenty thousand victims in the disputed areas. And that the invasion was necessary because the risk was that Ukraine would attack Russia »”.

The dangerous relations of the two coalition partners, according to Repubblica, embarrass Giorgia Meloni, “already in the crosshairs of the international press, she must try to distinguish herself from her allies. And reassure the current US administration, which remembers its past relations with Donald Trump. “It is no coincidence that the leader of the Brothers of Italy promises:” We will be unambiguous guarantors of the Italian position – she promises – and of the absolute support for the heroic battle of the Ukrainian people “.

As the Messenger explains, “a speech with the aim of reassuring both those who express perplexity abroad, from the United States and Europe, against Fdi; and those who believe that the party in via della Scrofa does not have a ruling class capable of leading Italy. In any case, it will be cleaned up, no one will have to show attitudes that could undermine the party’s image of reliability “.

