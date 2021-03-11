Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi called on the authorities to accelerate the pace of vaccination of the population against coronavirus and positively assessed the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. He said this in a video message published in his Facebook Thursday, March 11th.

“The sanitary emergency can only be resolved by vaccinating the majority of the population. This should be done before the summer, ”Berlusconi said.

The former prime minister clarified that the Pfizer vaccine has confirmed “fulfillment of all its obligations”, there are prospects for the use of other drugs in Italy.

“Also the Russian” Sputnik “, which is highly appreciated by specialists,” he added.

On March 8, it was reported that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Adienne Pharma & Biotech agreed to produce the Sputnik V vaccine in Italy. The production of the drug is scheduled for June 2021. It is planned to produce 10 million doses by the end of this year.

Earlier, on December 27, a vaccination campaign against COVID-19 began in the EU countries. In Italy, then the first to receive the vaccine were employees of the Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome. Later, on March 9, it became known that the vaccine was given by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

According to the International Bureau of Statistics Worldometer as of March 11, 3,123,368 cases of coronavirus were detected in Italy, 100,811 deaths were recorded. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,535,483 people have fully recovered.