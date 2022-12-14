Berlusconi show at the Monza Christmas dinner: “If you win with Milan or Juventus, I’ll send you a bus to …”

“We have found a new coach, the coach of our Primavera team who is good, nice, kind and able to stimulate our boys (Raffaele Palladino who replaced Giovanni Stroppa in September, ed). Me then – underlines the former prime minister – I put in an extra insurance because I told the boys: now Juve, Milan, etc. are coming and if you win with one of these great teams I’ll let you get a bus full of tr **e to the locker room “. It’s the joke of Silvio Berlusconi spoken on Tuesday evening at the Christmas dinner at theU-Power Stadium in Monza with the sponsors and the first team.



“A special evening with my AC Monza. I met the team, the club and the sponsors to exchange Christmas greetings. This has been an amazing year: we performed the miracle of going to Serie A and we won’t stop. Let’s spend these holidays and then get back on the pitch,” he said earlier former AC Milan president of Monza Silvio Berlusconi in the speech in front of all those present, under the eyes of comrade Marta Fascina.

Berlusconi at the Monza Christmas dinner: “Galliani says we must win the championship”





“110 years after its foundation, Monza managed to enter Serie A for the first time and we are sure to offer our supporters and spectators a very special game. Mr. Galliani is very ambitious and has started putting it in my head that we have to win the championship – said again theformer premier Silvio Berlusconi at the team sponsors Christmas dinner -. We have a strong group, an excellent coach and ambitious goals. I am happy to participate in the Christmas dinner with the sponsors”.



