MILAN (Reuters) – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sent a video message to his Forza Italia party on Saturday, in his first appearance since being hospitalized a month ago, saying he was ready to get back to work.

Wearing a blue shirt and suit and heavy makeup, the 86-year-old Berlusconi was shown sitting at a table with the Italian and European flags behind him next to a Forza Italia flag.

“I never stopped, not even in the last few weeks. I worked in the new structure of the party and I am ready to work with you again and fight alongside you in our struggles for freedom,” he said.

Berlusconi recorded the message from his hospital room after doctors and relatives prevented his release out of fear that he would try to attend a two-day convention of his Forza Italia party in Milan in person, according to La Repubblica newspaper.

The four-time prime minister was hospitalized on April 5 and spent nearly two weeks in intensive care, sparking speculation his life was in danger and drawing an influx of family and friends to his side. bed.

Treating a lung infection linked to chronic leukemia, Berlusconi was released from the intensive care unit on April 16 and his condition has steadily improved, according to doctors’ statements.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)