Elly Schlein and the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi

Elly Schlein said yesterday: «We are not taking part in the beatification of Silvio Berlusconi. National mourning was a stretch.” You have demonstrated, the young Italian-Swiss secretary, pro tempore, that you do not have a clear political line, nor, above all, the authority necessary to lead the Democratic Party.

On Wednesday, Schlein did the right thing, as leader of the opposition, in a democracy of alternation, by swooping into Milan’s Duomo, to pay tribute to the late head of the centre-right: a fair and respectful executive decision of the “main leader of the opposing side” (Veltroni dixit).

