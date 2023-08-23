Berlusconi, Sarkozy recalls: “Angela Merkel and I asked him to resign, he had become pathetic”

“We witnessed, terrified, the beginning of the end of a great political career”. Thus Nicolas Sarkozy recalled in his autobiography a dramatic passage of the G20 summit of 2011, which led to the resignation of Silvio Berlusconi.

“We had reached the limit of sustainability of the Italian debt”, wrote the former French president, recalling the summit held in Cannes in November 2011, in which together with Angela Merkel “we decided to summon Berlusconi to convince him to take further measures to try to calm the ongoing storm”.

“He began to explain to us that it was we who didn’t understand that the Italian debt was in the hands of the Italians and that there was no risk with international markets. He hypothesized a large national loan to ask the Italians, he was quite delusional. All this was spiced up with the jokes he had used to us and which were even more out of place than usual. We were witnessing, terrified, the beginning of the end of a great political career”, wrote the former Gaullist leader, later recalling the moment in which France and Germany communicated the decision to him.

“It was a moment of great tension, I had to explain to him that he was the problem with Italy! Angela and I were convinced that it had become the ‘risk premium’ that the country had to pay to the creditors of the Italian Treasury. We sincerely thought that the situation would have been less dramatic without him and his pathetic attitude. Little did he know that by the end of the month he would be abandoned and forced to leave his posts, ”he said, specifying that he was“ sincerely saddened ”by the death of the Knight“ despite our relationship having deteriorated ”. “He will leave the memory of a great businessman, a truly talented politician and a cheerful and benevolent man who loved life beyond any reasonable limit”.