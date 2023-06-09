An Italian hospital said today, Friday, that former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to him for pre-scheduled medical examinations related to leukemia, which he suffers from.

“Silvio Berlusconi is currently in the hospital to undergo scheduled examinations,” San Rafael Hospital said in a bulletin.

The bulletin indicated that the initiative to conduct these examinations comes in accordance with clinical standards and is not related to any critical situation or cause for concern.

Berlusconi left the San Rafael Hospital in Milan on May 20, returning home after spending six weeks there to be treated for pneumonia linked to leukemia.

Berlusconi, 86, was admitted to hospital on April 5 and has been in intensive care for more than 10 days.

Berlusconi served as Prime Minister of Italy in three terms: 1994-1995, 2001-2006 and 2008-2011.