Berlusconi in Naples: “We must work together for the 2023 elections”

Silvio Berlusconifrom the stage of the Convention of Come on Italy in Naples, he proclaimed his return, a new “descent into the field” after almost twenty years. “After the forced expulsion from the Senate nine years ago, I will be back in the field with you”: this is the exact announcement that the Knight addressed to the audience of voters on his renewed personal commitment in the next political elections. “We have to work for the elections 2023 which are decisive for building the future we want “.

Berlusconi announces the birth of the Freedom Clubs

“In the 1994 a great novelty, decisive for our consent, was the Forza Italia clubwhich then they wanted to rename, against my opinion, in Forza Silvio Club. It is a model that we must take back in hand, because we have to repeat the miracle of the time, because Italy needs us today as it did then. The club is a good way to bring people together who are tired, disappointed and disgusted with politics and its rituals, so if they are approached and convinced to vote for the center-right they don’t feel like joining a political party, but a club yes “.

“This time we will call them club for Freedom because Freedom is our value, our symbol, our flag, our goal. By February next year, each of the 8000 Italian municipalities must fly the flag of a club for Freedom. Before that, by this November, after a great adhesion campaign aimed first of all at those who have abandoned us, we will democratically re-elect the provincial coordinators through the congresses that will take place in all the provinces of Italy “, announced Berlusconi.

“To all of you therefore goes my strongest encouragement and the my most heartfelt thanks, to you who are present here and to the many others who follow us through the television channels and social networks. Remember: the future of Forza Italia is the future of Italy. Let’s continue to build it together, for us and for the people we love. And remember that, as I said in 1994, ‘he who believes in it fights, he who believes in it overcomes all obstacles, he who believes in it wins’. A big hug to everyone and of course: Forza Napoli! Come on Italy! “.

Referendum, Berlusconi: “Polls open only on Sunday? Incredible”

But that is not all. From the Naples stage Berlusconi send yours too assist to the leader of the League Matteo Salvini about justice and referendum. “I have spoken many times about liberation from three oppressions, bureaucratic oppression, fiscal oppression, judicial oppression. These are the most important battles we have to do and this is what we will do.judicial oppression “said Cav.

“On June 12, there will be fundamental referendums in the field of justice. there is little or no talk of referendum, incredibly it was decided to vote in just one day, June 12 “, underlined Berlusconi.

“Evidently there is someone who does not want Italians to speak out on an issue that has been tearing the country apart for at least thirty years. issue that concerns the relations between state and citizen, the impartiality of the judge, the political neutrality of the judiciary. I make a heartfelt appeal to all Italians to go and vote and give their vote on a topic that, sooner or later, could affect them all personally “.

“The referendum, recognized the leader of Come on Italy, it is a stage, but an important stage, of a reform process that has already started in part and that it will be up to our future center-right government to complete. A reform process which this government has initiated by approving a reform, the Cartabia reform, which is certainly not the our reform. But it is a reform that finally introduces the separation of functions between judges and public prosecutors and that definitively closes the “revolving doors” between the judiciary and politics. I repeat, it is not our reform, but it is the beginning of a reform process that we will have to continue, a process that does not want to be punitive for the judiciary, rather it wants to enhance the many honest and fair judges, cornered by minorities. ideologized and by power groups “.

In the same vein, in fact, also the leader of the League Matteo Salvini who in the course of an event on the Lombardia Ideal list in Milan said: “June 12 is the first time that there is no vote on Mondays”. And with regard to the referendums “nobody talks about it. I’m not a conspiracy theorist, I put the dots together. Maybe it is better for someone that justice does not change. Perhaps the left is more organized to send troops to vote”.

“I invite the Lombards – he added Salvini on the sidelines of the event – to choose June 12, because someone in the Government chose a single day to vote, in mid-June, in closed schools, without Monday. We are always used to voting even on Mondays. On June 12, let’s say it will be 35 degrees in Monza, Lodi and Sesto San Giovanni. One might take their children to the countryside hoping to vote on Monday. They denied this possibility in an unreasonable and inexplicable way, probably also to stop and try to stem the referendums on justice. I hope that many will vote. Then there are good administrations in office, so I realize that the League is confirmed as the first party in this splendid region and that the center-right wins. Center-right that is united almost everywhere, almost “.

