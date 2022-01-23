Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi returned to hospital on Sunday for “routine” checkups, a spokesman said, a day after the billionaire dropped out of the race to become Italy’s new president.

His doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan (north), confirmed that the 85-year-old politician was hospitalized on Sunday for long-planned “periodic clinical examinations”.

One of Berlusconi’s political allies, Matteo Salvini of the far-right La Liga party, said he had a long phone conversation with the former prime minister and that he was “calm and fine”.

“Il Cavaliere,” as he is known, had been campaigning for weeks to replace President Sergio Mattarella, although few analysts believed he had enough support to win the election.

But on Saturday, Berlusconi announced that he was withdrawing his candidacy out of “national responsibility” and because Italy “needs unity” in its fight against Covid-19.

However, Italian media say that his family is worried about his health.

Berlusconi, who was prime minister (with the centre-right Forza Italia party) three times between 1994 and 2011, underwent open-heart surgery in 2016 and has been in hospital several times in recent months.

In September 2020, after being hospitalized for 11 days for pneumonia due to covid-19, the politician claimed to have narrowly escaped death.

