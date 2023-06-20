Berlusconi, commemoration in the Senate. Applause from almost the entire hemicycle

“Please observe a few seconds of silence in his memory.” As Ignatius LaRussa in the Chamber opened the commemoration of Silvio Berlusconi. A minute’s silence followed by a long applause from almost the entire hemicycle, which the M5s group did not join, unlike the other opposition benches. A maxi bundle of white roses was placed on the seat of the former Knight.

Berlusconi, La Russa: “A judge in Berlin will always find him”

The president of the Senate recalled “the descent into the field, and then the problem of persecution not only in the courts but also in the media. But Berlusconi will always find a judge in Berlin, except for a sentence for which he will be sentenced”. “With him the relationship between Italians and politics changes – continued La Russa – He is hit several times, but never sunk”.

It’s still: “Berlusconi it changed the relationship between voters and those elected and made the role of leaders become essential”. “His international role, the one that took place in Pratica di Mare, became unique”. Berlusconi “for better or for worse, changes the relationship between Italians and politics”. “We regret not having him by our side at a time when Italy would still need him”.

READ ALSO: Berlusconi, 19 houses of which nothing was known. Ten are on Lake Maggiore

Subscribe to the newsletter

