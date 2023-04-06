Silvio Berlusconi’s first night at the San Raffaele after his hospitalization in the late morning of yesterday passed without substantial news, but from the hospital environment the picture is defined as serious, albeit stable. The leader of Forza Italia remains in intensive care due to a combination of factors: a recurrence of pneumonia which yesterday had caused shortness of breath – or the symptoms that led him to rush to the hospital -, cardiovascular difficulties and a blood disorder – there is talk of leukemia, a diagnosis which at the moment has no official confirmation – which would then be the most serious problem in the context of a clinical picture where doctors must therefore deal with various aspects, complicated by Berlusconi’s advanced age. “I spoke to Professor Zangrillo this morning. He told me that Berlusconi spent a quiet night and his conditions are stable – the deputy premier and coordinator of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani told Tg1 Mattina -. So we all want to be optimistic.”