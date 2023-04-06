After the first night at the San Raffaele, the conditions of the patron of Monza remain stable, albeit serious. The coordinator of Forza Italia: “I spoke to Professor Zangrillo this morning. He told me that Silvio spent a quiet night”
Silvio Berlusconi’s first night at the San Raffaele after his hospitalization in the late morning of yesterday passed without substantial news, but from the hospital environment the picture is defined as serious, albeit stable. The leader of Forza Italia remains in intensive care due to a combination of factors: a recurrence of pneumonia which yesterday had caused shortness of breath – or the symptoms that led him to rush to the hospital -, cardiovascular difficulties and a blood disorder – there is talk of leukemia, a diagnosis which at the moment has no official confirmation – which would then be the most serious problem in the context of a clinical picture where doctors must therefore deal with various aspects, complicated by Berlusconi’s advanced age. “I spoke to Professor Zangrillo this morning. He told me that Berlusconi spent a quiet night and his conditions are stable – the deputy premier and coordinator of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani told Tg1 Mattina -. So we all want to be optimistic.”
Since the early hours of this morning, as well as throughout the day yesterday, various television crews have been present in front of pavilion Q of the San Raffaele waiting for news. At the moment no medical bulletins are expected from the hospital, a situation that could however change during the day, just as it cannot be excluded that it is directly Dr. Zangrillo – Berlusconi’s attending physician and director of the cardiothoracic intensive care unit at San Raffaele – who will a point of the situation.
