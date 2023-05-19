Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been released from hospital. He was admitted to San Raffaele Hospital in Milan a month and a half ago with a lung infection due to his chronic leukaemia.

It looked worrying for the 86-year-old politician for some time. Berlusconi had been in intensive care at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan since April 5 with a lung infection caused by a rare form of chronic leukemia, also known as blood cancer. The politician was released from intensive care in mid-April.

The former prime minister has been struggling with health problems for years. He has been hospitalized several times in recent years, including after an infection with the corona virus. The politician was Prime Minister of Italy three times between 1994 and 2011. He is currently a senator and leader of the centre-right governing party Forza Italia.