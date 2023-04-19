Silvio Berlusconi spent a “quiet” night, the fourteenth since he was admitted to the San Raffaele hospital on April 5, for a pulmonary infection, in a context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Today – according to health sources – there is no bulletin on the conditions of the former prime minister. The latest, released on Monday, formalized Berlusconi’s transfer from intensive care, where he remained for 12 days, to an ordinary hospital ward.

