There are those, especially in Italy, who believe that Zelensky recites when he says: “The bloodiest phase of the war has begun”

It is a moment, when the cannon thunders away, to confuse who in war is the aggressor and who is attacked. Thus, in an Italy where on May 31st the classroom will trust the competition bill and, should it fail, the government will go home and return to the polls with the war at “a stone’s throw away”, there are those who leave by the silent majority of fake equilibrists and pacifists of old and new style, openly siding on the side of the invader. We refer to Silvio Berlusconi who in Naples said: “I believe that Europe must make a common proposal for peace, trying to get the Ukrainians to accept Putin’s questions”. But what are Putin’s questions if not those announced on the night between 23 and 24 February in launching a “special operation” in Ukraine to “demilitarize the country that has become a servant of the West” and “protect the Donbass” then warning that there will be “never seen consequences if someone interferes”?

Beyond the exit of the patron of Come on Italy, who thus dropped the mask for electoral reasons and perhaps also for reasons of friendship and business with the Russian rais, but today, after three months of murderous war, there is the powerlessness of politics, there is the an absence that seems to entrust to arms and only to arms the only possibility of stopping the conflict under the illusion of being able to do so without facing and without dissolving the reasons why this war began. There are those, especially in Italy, who believe that Zelensky you recite when you say: “The bloodiest phase of the war has begun” perhaps not so much to doubt what the Ukrainian president says but to reiterate that there is no difference with Putin and that therefore the two “equal” contenders are forgetting, or pretending to forget who is the aggressor and who is attacked.

This out of superficiality and naivety, out of bad faith or ideological entrenchment: today we are not pro Russia as in the times of the Cold War we were pro USSR understood as a “paradise of the proletariat” and bulwark of peace in the world, certainly we are always and in any case against America considered the center of capitalism and imperialism and against NATO, understood as an armed wing for the use and consumption of the United States. The latest polls (Ipsos) tell of the uncertainty and confusion of Italians about the war in Ukraine. The Italians are uncertain, dividing themselves almost in half: specifically on the issue of sending weapons to Kiev, 46% do not agree, while 44% are and 10% do not express themselves. Data that basically reflect the positions of those who are pro Russia and those who are pro Ukraine more in the logic of sports fans than in political analysis. 64% of Italians still insist on asking for a negotiation with Russia, the only way to silence the weapons and achieve peace.

Only 25% believe that the only possibility to put an end to the ongoing conflict is that of the military defeat of the Russia. However, according to these polls, today the main concerns of Italians are rising prices and unemployment, as if economic issues are independent variables from the general international context and do not suffer the negative rebound due to an earthquake such as a war like the one in progress for three months now between Russia and Ukraine and of which no one knows how much and how it will end. Here we are. In a tangle.

