“I carried out the investigations with commitment, seriousness and intellectual honesty, as I do in all the proceedings I followed and as I swore to do when I assumed my duties. I have committed the defendants to trial in the belief that I have evidence eligible to be convicted of the crimes I believed they had committed. I was not animated by any political intent“. To affirm it, or rather to write it in the mailing list of the National Association of Magistrates of Milan, is the adjunct Tiziana Sicilianowho together with his colleague Luca Gaglio is the owner of the trial known in the news as Ruby ter which saw, among the numerous defendants, also Silvio Berlusconi acquitted in the first instance.

“I don’t know what position the ANM intends to take but I want to express that I feel personally offended by the words read in the press release of the Criminal Chamber”, concludes the prosecutor. The press release described the former prime minister “as the object of a political-judicial aggression that has no precedent in the history of the Republic”.

The stance – the subject of the email is ‘While the bell rings’ – arrives on the day of the funeral of the former prime minister, who died on Monday 12 June at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Tiziana Siciliano is one of the long-serving magistrates of the Milan prosecutor’s office, a building that has seen Berlusconi many times as a defendant and on which today, as in all public buildings, flags were flown at half-mast on the day of national mourning and the state funeral in the Cathedral of the leader of Forza Italia.