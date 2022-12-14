ROME (Reuters) – Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has told Monza players he will take prostitutes into the dressing room if they can defeat a top Serie A club again, a video posted on social media showed on Wednesday.

Berlusconi, who often uses offensive language, was accused in 2011 of having sex with an underage prostitute at one of his “bunga bunga” parties. He was acquitted on appeal in 2015 after a judge ruled he was unaware that she was a minor.

“I told the guys… now you’re going to play against Milan, against Juventus. If you beat one of these top teams, I’ll bring a bus full of prostitutes into the locker room,” Berlusconi, 86, said in a video recorded at a Christmas dinner on Tuesday with the Monza players.

Daniela Sbrollini, a senator from the centrist opposition party Italia Viva, called it “Berlusconi’s usual misogynistic language: a bad joke that leaves you speechless”.

Monza rose to the top flight of the Serie A for the first time last season and defeated Juventus in September. They will play Inter Milan and Juventus again in January and Berlusconi’s former club AC Milan in February.

Berlusconi, who owned Milan for three decades, bought Monza in 2018. The team is currently 14th in the 20-team league.

Once the most dominant figure in Italian politics, Berlusconi is now less present due to ill health and the waning popularity of his Forza Italia party, a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Alvise Armellini)