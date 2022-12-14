the scandalous Silvio Berlusconi, president of the Monza football club, promised his players to bring a “bus of prostitutes” “to the dressing room”.according to a video widely shared this Wednesday by the Italian media.

The former Prime Minister of Italy and current president of the Forza Italia party, 86, made these statements, described as “unfortunate” by many media, at the club’s Christmas dinner organized on Tuesday night, according to the Italian agency Ansa.

With a microphone in hand, Berlusconi celebrated having chosen a new coach in September “good, friendly, educated and capable of motivating our players”.

“I have added an extra motivation, because I have told the players: now Juventus, AC Milan etc. are coming, and if you win against one of these great teams, I will bring you a bus of p..s to the locker room”, he said to the laughter of those present.

La Gazzetta dello Sport regretted this “unfortunate” comment. La Repubblica noted that this excerpt was not published on Berlusconi’s Twitter account, where he uploaded videos of that night with the players, club leaders and sponsors.

Contacted by AFP, Monza confirmed that a delegation of players participated in that dinner but did not comment on the controversial statements by its president.

Berlusconi is still linked in Italy, but also abroad, to ‘Rubygate’, a case of libertine parties, organized by the former prime minister, with young girls, sometimes minors.

The businessman was also acquitted of the charge of prostitution of minorsbut remains charged with witness tampering in this case.

Monza, bought in 2018 by the former president of AC Milan, is playing the first season in its history in Serie A. The Lombard team is currently 14th, after a difficult start and the change of coach in September.