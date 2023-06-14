As soon as the funeral of his father Silvio was over, Pier Silvio Berlusconi moved to the Mediaset offices where all the employees gave him a surprise waiting for him at the end of working hours. He was dumbfounded and improvised a thank you and a very warm greeting in studio 20 in Cologno Monzese. Gerry Scotti was also present in the audience. “All the people who loved him felt touched in some way by his generosity and greatness, but guys from tonight, starting tomorrow, we’ll click and go back to being a living company, full of energy and strength, as she was all her life. From tomorrow we will go back to being what we have always been”, the words of Pier Silvio Berlusconi.

“He – he added referring to his father – will always, always, always remain in our hearts. We will continue to do our job. We are and will always be a test of freedom“.