Berlusconi paintings, Sgarbi’s idea and his children’s doubts about the future of the collection

The case continues to be discussed 25 thousand works of art by Silvio Berlusconi. In recent days, word had spread of a big bonfire to get rid of them, given the rental costs for the hangar that contains them: €800 thousand per year. But the children, after days of silence, have denied this possibility. The family – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – intervenes to silence the rumors according to which the heirs of the founder of Forza Italia could not wait to “get rid” of all, or at least a large part, of the collection of paintings – not exactly authorial – which his father had accumulated over the years in a hangar in Arcore. “It is a collection that goes beyond the value cheap, definitely has one affective – explains a note from the Berlusconi family -. Each of the brothers will choose to keep some works for themselves“. So, not now but in a future that does not necessarily have to be distant, the collection will be dismembered.

The paintings we are talking about – continues Il Corriere – are works that Berlusconi bought compulsively participating directly in television auctions. In all it is something like 30 thousand paintings. Vittorio Sgarbi, who knows a lot about art and who had the opportunity to observe those canvases, maintains that “8-10 are saved…“. “They are not works of art. They are very beautiful paintings to look at, but they remain pure decoration, they are scenographic, they would be good for Cinecittà“. The Undersecretary for Culture launches a proposal: “At this point, it would be better to make it a big amusement park with two other stops, the one at the park of Villa San Martino and the mausoleum of Cascella. Instead, keep them all in storage doesn’t make much sense“.

