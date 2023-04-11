Silvio Berlusconi and that special relationship with the father of Fascina

Silvio Berlusconi continues his fight against leukemia. His health conditions are said to be improving, but the leader of Come on Italy as confirmed by your personal physician Zangrillostay in intensive care, attached to the machines. In the small circle of people who have access to the bedside by Berlusconi al St. Raphaelfrom the other day – we read in the Corriere della Sera – there is also Horace Fascinathe father of the girlfriend of the leader of Forza Italia, Martha Fascina. Since the bond between Berlusconi and the young former employee of the Milan press office, who later entered Parliament with FI, was born, the Fascina family have always kept a very low profile. Never a public statement, a comment, a photo. Horace it seems it was not not even present in March 2022 at symbolic ceremony.

But now – continues the Corriere – she has made a relationship with him deep friendship which in a short time was consolidated to the point that today Berlusconi she affectionately calls him “dad”. No surprise, therefore, among those who are aware of the relationship between the two, which today Horace Fascina has temporarily moved to Milan. Also to be next to her daughter who is practically living at San Raffaele these days. After all, Orazio Fascina today has no work commitments that could prevent him from moving where he wants and for as long as he wants. In the 2019 went in pensionafter working for many years as chancellor to the Court of Salerno.

Subscribe to the newsletter

