Berlusconi show and the high tension with Giorgia Meloni: the comment

In the political theater and in the country, even after the pro-Ukraine statements by Giorgia Meloni and the interview with Berlusconi to the Corriere della Sera, one cannot help but wonder: what will Senator Berlusconi do, rejected and mocked by the spokesman for Zelensky, if warned by Maria De Filippi, Mediaset’s leading presenter: “President, is there a package for you, coming from Moscow”?

He will accept the new gift and drink vodka with his young partner, the silent Calabrian Marta Fascinaand the anti-Meloni and pro-Salvini senator, Licia Ronzullior he will follow the advice of the head of the Polish delegation in the EPP, Andrzej Halicki, who invited Cav. to “send the vodka back”. And Salvini will it loosen the League’s close relations with the party of the President of the Russian Federation, or not?

And the former head of government, wisely advised by Gianni Lettawill accept, serenely, that the leadership of the center-right passes to Giorgia Meloni? Or will he reserve the “Boffo treatment” for the young winner of the elections, which was inflicted on the then director of “Avvenire”? The call into question of “man” as Cav. Has defined him is worrying. by Arcore-di Giorgia, Andrea Giambruno, who works for Mediaset. Belusconi mentioned him two days after the statement by the President of “Fratelli d’Italia” (“I am not blackmailable!”, As Fini, he might have added, for the casona of Montecarlo).

