“Berlusconi offender”: the mural in Milan vandalized again

The battle of via Volturno 34 continues – which is now actually starting to sound a bit cloying – between the street artist Alessandro Palombo and some residents of the Isola district of Milan. The artist’s work aimed at celebrating was vandalized for the third time in the space of a few days Silvio Berlusconi, who was born right here in 1936. For every “modification” made by anonymous people – who obviously didn’t like the founder of Forza Italia – Palombo reacted by churning out a new version of the mural in no time.

Viia Volturno becomes via Berlusconi and then… via dei Radical chic

The last, the third, represents the Cav who philosophically accepts that he is not well regarded by everyone, taking away the plaque bearing his name, replaced by the artist with a sarcastic “street of Radical chic” (on which however an impertinent pigeon makes its needs). The anonymous addition this time consists of the word “prejudiced” to complete Berlusconi’s license plate.

