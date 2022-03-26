New gossip about the couple Silvio Berlusconi and Marta Fascina after the media hype raised by the ‘wedding not wedding’ party at Villa Gernetto. To launch it is Roberto Alessi, director of the weekly Novella 2000, who announces: the companion of the Cav is pregnant. In his column on the MOW portal, Alessi writes that the former premier and the blue deputy with whom he has been living for over 2 years could soon become parents. The blue leader, if the news were confirmed, would be dad for the sixth time.

From the parts of Arcore no comment on the indiscretion. But authoritative blue sources ensure that it is a voice without any foundation, a real fake news.