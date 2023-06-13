“We express solidarity and consent for today’s choice of Rector Tomaso Montanari”. It is the online petition launched on Change.org in support of the decision of the rector of the University for Foreigners of Siena not to display flags at half-mast, despite the provisions of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, on the occasion of the national day of mourning announced for the death of Silvio Berlusconi.

THE PETITION

“For a very large part of Italian citizens, and not only for these – reads the petition which has currently collected over 1840 signatures – the indiction by the Presidency of the Council of national mourning for the death of Silvio Berlusconi is in stark contrast with the events that marked and characterized the character’s life, well outlined by Prof. Montanari, Rector of the University for Foreigners of Siena, in his statement to the community”.

MONTANARI’S DECISION

The Rector of the Tuscan university, full professor of History of Modern Art, addressed “the whole community to take responsibility for a choice, evidently against the tide, on the occasion of the death of Silvio Berlusconi. In the face of this news, of course, I one can feel some joy, indeed the sadness one feels in the face of every death.But judgment, yes, is necessary: ​​because it is true that Berlusconi marked history, but he did so by leaving the world and Italy very worse than how he found them”, said Montanari announcing that “although the Presidency of the Council has placed the flags at half-mast on all public buildings from today to Wednesday, I personally take responsibility for ordering that the flags of Unistrasi not Finally, everyone obeys their conscience, and a university that bows to a story like that is not a university.”