Mfe flies to the stock exchange: from Cairo to Bollorè, who wants to buy the Alfa networks

Because the title of Mfe grows in the aftermath of the Knight’s death? Indeed, to be more precise: because since it became certain that Silvio Berlusconi’s fate was inevitably sealed, have the shares of the former Mediaset started to grow? There is clearly speculation going on, a bet that sooner or later something will happen. Many have turned a light on Vincent Bollorè and his Vivendi. The French holding directly holds 4.4% of the shares of the former Mediaset and, through Simon Fiduciaria, another 18.5%.



The total makes a 22.9% which makes the French the second most significant shareholder after Fininvest which holds 48.6%. Why would Vivendi want Mfe? As it turns out ad Affaritaliani.it at the moment there is no particular interest from Bollorè in buying a company on which he has staked an important chip and for which, in the past, he fought a rather bitter battle. Sure, sources close to the dossier report that if they were to be specifically called, then they could also evaluate the decision to buy Mfe. But at the moment the French have other problems on their mind.

The game of the network, in fact, is far from resolved. The latest offers received, albeit improved, are still very far from the demands of the French. Kkr, as Business can confirm, has gone up to 23 billionthe. Cdp, it is easy to imagine, will have reached a similar threshold. So all that remains is to look at plan B. Which one? Probably the famous private take that we were the first to mention. Or it doesn’t stay than a capital increase, a road that Vivendi above all wants to avoid.

