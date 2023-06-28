The wait is growing to know the will of Silvio Berlusconi. Initially scheduled for today, the opening of the Cav’s last wishes will be postponed to the beginning of July. Some are betting by the 3rd, given that the following day the schedules of Mfe-Media For Europe, what we once called Mediaset, will be presented. Meanwhile, the spotlights are on Thursday 29 June when the Fininvest assembly will meet for the first time after the disappearance of the blue leader to approve last year’s accounts (in 2021 turnover had exceeded 4 billion euros, with profits of about 360 million euros). What will Marta Fascina have achieved? Will she leave Villa San Martino or will she be able to continue living there? What do the ex prime minister’s children think? These are the questions that many of the Azzurri still ask themselves. No one can say for sure, also because no one can rule out last-minute ‘modifications’ of the testamentary bequest by the president of Forza Italia through a so-called holograph, written in full, dated and signed by hand by the testator, i.e. the Knight himself.

The rumors chase each other, it is not even known who will be entitled to 20% of the inheritance, the so-called available. Often the indiscretions are conflicting (some say that there is a real Martha-child axis, some don’t claim that this is the case) as always happens in these cases, but one thing is certain: the deputy Fascina, companion of the ‘Doctor’ (as the faithful have always called him), has never left Arcore since the funeral and her father Orazio would often be with her, one of the very few who had access to San Raffaele, at least in the penultimate hospitalization of the force leader.

In Transatlantico in Deputies they bet that in the end Fascina, who has remained silent until now, will remain in Villa San Martino, as long as she wants, with the consent of Berlusconi’s family, and very probably she will have nothing to claim from the companies: it is more plausible -but yes it still deals with hypotheses – that she is assigned a substantial sum of money, the maintenance of the residence in Arcore and perhaps a real estate property. The role that Fascina will play in the party after the death of its founder is still a puzzle. The Azzurri are divided on this point: she already has a commitment, that of deputy, according to some; something must be credited to her because she has been the closest person to the ‘boss’ in recent years, according to others.