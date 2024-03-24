Marina Berlusconi recounts her father SIlvio's last hours: “He worked until the end”. Here's what he wrote before he died

An interview on Forza Italia, the request for pen and paper, 4 handwritten pages, the latest political legacy. Corriere della Sera today publishes the story of Silvio Berlusconi's last hours, written directly by his daughter Marina in a chronicle which is the preface of the book written by Paolo Del Debbio – “In the name of freedom” – in bookstores in Piemme since 9 April.

In the text, Marina calls that 4-page text “both tragic and great”. Marina says: “I was there with him, in that room at the San Raffaele in Milan, in the early afternoon of Saturday 10 June, when he wrote these lines. And I will never, never be able to forget. I don't even want to.” Marina's story published by Corriere della Sera contains many intimate details: “Abandoned in an armchair, very tired, gloomy, suffering. For me it was a terrible blow, even if I forced myself, as I had done for some time, to keep a smile. Yes had him accompanied from the armchair to the table. That table at which he was at both during the first and second hospitalization”.

As we read in the Corriere della Sera, Berlusconi “he asked for paper and pen, bowed his head and began to write, evidently he had already been thinking during the night, as always, about what he wanted to say. I sat next to him and watched him work. At a certain point he stopped, looked up, stared into my eyes and said something that I will carry with me until my last moment: «You see, Marina, life is like this: come, do do do… and then you leave ». I don't know how I didn't burst into tears.”

Marina says again: “He understood. He looked at me with a very sweet smile, he took my hand and caressed it slowly. Then he started writing again, while I tried to resist the emotion and thought that once again, even at the moment in which, I now understood more and more clearly, he was preparing to say goodbye to the world, he was the one consoling me”.

The 4 pages written by Berlusconi on Forza Italia also appear in the Corriere della Sera, which the former prime minister defines as follows: “It is the party of the heart, of love. The party that believes in God and in his love for all of us. The party that helps those in need, that gives to those who have not”. And again:”It's the house party that we should all have. Of the world without borders and that we love. Of the world united and respectful of all States”. It continues: “It is the peace-loving party of the world, who considers war the madness of madness, where others are killed who don't even know each other.” And finally: “It is the party of freedomof democracy, of Christianity, of the dignity of respect for all people, of guaranteeism, of fair justice”.