Berlusconi, the double signature of Marina and Pier Silvio. The new era officially begins

Now it’s really all in their hands. Marina And Pier Silvio by signing to accept the inheritance they became the new masters of Fininvest instead of his father. A historic step full of risks. For this reason the two eldest sons of the Knight have decided to sign an agreement which forces them to work as a team. The agreement – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – provides for the obligation for both to consult Always before each meeting by Fininvest, a shareholders’ agreement which effectively locks down the company.

Pier Silvio and Marina Berlusconi are therefore preparing to lead Fininvest in full coordination. Strengthened by the indications in his father’s will Silviowho placed them at the head of the holding with an overall participation of 52.48%they are at the head of the shareholding empire built by the former Prime Minister.

