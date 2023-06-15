Berlusconi’s funeral, appreciated the balance of Romano Prodi and the proximity of Cairo. The comment

Second Gad Lerner, as a Carofiglio or a Giannini whatever, “woman Flavia Franzonidisappeared on Tuesday, wife of the former premier of the Olive Tree, il Roman professorsaid Mortadella – who named the inadequate journalist, director of Tg1, by mistake – belongs to an “Italy better than that of the deceased leader of the centre-right, Silvio Berlusconi”.

I share the tranchant judgment of Head grainformer deputy of the DS: “God, Lerner, what a horrible comment!” And the reporter then went to the sober funeral of the former prime minister. Among the many assessments expressed on the former prime minister’s activity, I appreciated the balance and moderation demonstrated by Romano Prodi, who was a political opponent of Cav. and by the publisher of RCS, Urban Cairothe first young collaborator of Berlusconi and then manager, on the rise, in disagreement with him on the company strategies of Mondadori Advertising.

