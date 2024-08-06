Berlusconi, the great real estate reorganization is (almost) completed. Only Villa Certosa is missing

The last big piece of the Berlusconi family’s gigantic real estate operation is almost in place, and with Villa Certosa ready to leave Fininvest, the Berlusconi real estate assets will finally be settled in a definitive and stable manner.



After having redesigned the holding companies to concentrate them under the control of Fininvest (so as to keep the most valuable pieces in the family), the heirs of the Cavaliere have chosen to do not sell the most valuable goods to third parties, with the exception of Villa Certosa itself.

In recent months, the family’s real estate geography has changed rapidly and significantly. As reported by Sole24 Orethere were several operations that revolutionized the Berlusconi portfolio. Once transferred 400 million euros of assets under the direct control of the family holdingand three prestigious properties were enhanced through internal operations, the assets became more manageable and enhanced. The reorganization took place at the same time as the rstrengthening of shareholder control in Fininvest, now managed by the heirs Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi.

Now the family’s real estate assets, estimated between 700 and 800 million euros, are all concentrated in the Dolcedrago company, with particular attention to the Idra real estate company. And in fact, in this series of operations, the acquisition of Immobiliare Idra by Fininvest Res, the company dedicated to the management and enhancement of real estate assets within the Fininvest group, was significant. The operation, valued at around 400 million euros, aims to exploit the skills of Fininvest Res to optimize the management of properties and facilitate future sales.

The division of the family’s real estate assets is therefore (almost) completed. Villa San Martino in Arcore it will remain a shared asset for family reunions and a potential location for a future foundation, Villa Macherio it was purchased by Barbara Berlusconi for 25 million euros and Big Villa in Rome is destined for Pier Silvio Berlusconi, with an operation currently being defined for around 10 million euros. Paolo Berlusconi has taken over Villa Miramare in Sardinia. Charterhouse Villa remains the last pawn on the chessboard, and also the most prestigious. Currently on sale for 500 million euros, the property has already attracted the interest of prominent buyers, including the Sultan of Brunei and international hotel groups such as Four Seasons.

In the meantime, Marina Berlusconi has acquired the remaining 74% of Villa Campari for 14 million euroswhile the property in Lampedusa was sold for 3 million euros. Antigua, on the other hand, is still looking for a buyer.