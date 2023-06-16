Silvio Berlusconi’s legacy, that 61% in Fininvest will be the crux of the matter: will the former premier have decided to concentrate decision-making power on a single person, perhaps precisely in Marina, or to distribute it for a sort of collegiality on future decisions?





There is great interest on opening the will left by Silvio Berlusconi which could happen in the next few hours. The main curiosity concerns the decision on how to proceed with the administration of the Fininvest family holding, where 61% was in the hands of the former Cavaliere, and Marina, the eldest daughter, is in the presidency. After reading the will, we read in an article in Calcioefinanza.it, that 61% will be the crux of the matter: Berlusconi will have decided to concentrate decision-making power on a single person, perhaps precisely in Marina, or to distribute it for a sort of collegiality on the next decisions? We’ll find out.

As reported in yesterday’s edition of The sun 24 hours, in the past the great Italian entrepreneurial families have followed both paths, also opening up to unique cases. Looking back, there are three interesting situations to analyze concerning the Agnelli, Del Vecchio and Benetton families, which constitute three management models in a delicate moment such as that of the loss of the man in charge.

Agnelli family – The only man in command

Subscribe to the newsletter

