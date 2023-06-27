Among the nodes of Silvio Berlusconi’s legacy there is still the one on the future of Monza football. Before his death, according to authoritative Italian sources, there were contacts with the Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis (the current owner of Olympiakos and of the English club Nottingham Forest was a guest of the Cav in Arcore just a month ago, with Adriano Galliani present ), but no agreement (not even verbal) was reached on the sale of the Brianza-based company. Nor, at present, is there an offer from the Greek entrepreneur on the table. Berlusconi and Marinaki met and sniffed at Villa San Martino then, due to the disappearance of the blue leader, everything was frozen, says a big blue who is closely following the Monza dossier and denies uncontrolled rumors about a negotiation that reached good point right in the last hours of the life of the Cavaliere at the San Raffaele in Milan.

At the moment it is not known whether the red and white club will be sold in part or totally, also because the fate of Monza is linked to the wishes of Berlusconi’s heirs, i.e. the five children, starting with the eldest daughter Marina, who in the past have held different positions on the football business. In particular, the role of Galliani, current CEO and deputy vice president of the Brianza team, also needs to be defined: what will Arrigo Sacchi’s former AC Milan chief executive do in the event of a sale?

In these days, his name continues to circulate as a candidate for the Senate seat left vacant by Berlusconi, precisely that of Monza. The Roman lawyer, Fabio Roscioli, was also in the running for this panel, recently indicated by the Fi presidency committee as the new party treasurer. Of course, they report, we only know that the candidacy for the seat occupied until 12 June by the former prime minister must be acceptable to Berlusconi’s family.