Berlusconi legacy, the future of Villa Garnetto and Villa San Martino is decided

Marta Fascina got the first part of those 100 million bequeathed to his partner by Silvio Berlusconi. This week the Knight’s five children prepared supplies for her, their uncle Paul and Marcello Dell’Utri, money subtracted from the inheritance. Also Louis, who was not mentioned in the Knight’s holographic will, contributed to this disbursement. The bequest – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – should be completed in three or four tranches. The family chose to pay together for contribute to internal harmony. But the date has not yet been decided fate of Villa Gernetto, which has a value of 44.8 million euros. The Fininvest group had taken it over from Morgan Stanley, which in turn had bought it from UniCredit. It was to become the seat of the University of Freedoms but only events linked to Publitalia and Monza were held in the house.

However, the Arcore node remains. From a legal point of view – continues Il Corriere – the Cirinnà law on civil unions allows Fascina to remain in Villa San Martino at least until 2026. And this is based on article 1, paragraph 42 of law 76 of 2016. The surviving de facto partner has the right to continue living in the house of common residence (owned by the deceased), for two years or for a period equal to cohabitation if more than two years and in any case no later than five years. Fascina’s cohabitation had lasted for about 3 years. The Berlusconi family has not made it clear that they intend to oppose it.

