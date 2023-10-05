Berlusconi legacy, it will be enough to stay in business for five years. The bye bye of the children to the Tax Office

Silvio Berlusconi’s legacy continues to be the center of attention, with all the details relating to the rich heritage still to be defined. The first formal step was taken by five children that by fully accepting what is written in the father’s three documents and certified by the notary, they protected themselves from any appeals. The legacy of Silvio Berlusconi – we read in Repubblica – is seeestimated between 5 and 6 billion of Euro. But for the Italian tax authorities it risks becoming a flop. Why the net assets of the heirs amounts only to 458 million euros. This was certified by its publication, which came from the notary Mario Notari of Milan. Of the total, a sum of 423 million concerns the various holding companies that control Fininvest. Real estate investments are worth 35.

In total – continues Repubblica – there are the three villas in the former prime minister’s name and a garage in Trieste, legacy of a citizen. These are the figures on which inheritance tax will be calculated, if it is levied. Apart from the 81 thousand euros of registration tax. The heirs will request exemption and can do so according to the law. The consolidated text on inheritance tax of 1990 in fact provides that transfers in favor of descendants and spouses of companies or branches thereof, of membership and share fees are not subject to tax. This, however, only on the condition that the beneficiaries continue in business activity for at least five years. Otherwise they would have to pay it in full.

