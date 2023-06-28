Berlusconi legacy, the board of directors of Fininvest and the son who steps aside

For the family Berlusconi tomorrow will be a key day. The shareholders’ meeting in Fininvest it will mark the first official step of the new era, that of after Silvio. All the Cavaliere’s children – we read in La Stampa – will gather in via Paleocapa, in Milan, to design the Fininvest of the future in carbon paper with the one seen so far. Concordance and continuitytherefore, looking forward to a will which will still require days for its publication. Even before arranging things in the family safe at the top of the empire, already today, in another Milanese building in piazza Borromeo, the children of Berlusconi and Veronica Lario, namely Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi, will meet. Indeed, it is foreseen the assembly of H14 Spathe company established on 12 September last year as a result of the proportional demerger of the Holding Italiana Quattordicesima, the holding company which holds just under 21.42% of Fininvestthe participation of the Lauro real estate company and a bond loan to Idra, one of the real estate companies owned by Silvio Berlusconi.

In the shareholders’ meeting of Fininvest – continues La Stampa – not only Marina will be confirmed as president Berlusconi, with a seat on the board for the brothers, starting with Pier Silvio Berlusconi, number one of the most important asset, Mfe, and then Luigi, Barbara, but not Eleanor who has always chosen to stay out of the way of family affairs. Everyone will have a role, to summarize will probably be Marina together with Pier Silvio who, on Friday, with his Mfe will count for 29.9% at the meeting of the German TV ProsiebenSat1 (29.9%), where the budget and the partial replacement of 4 members of the Supervisory Board are voted. It is the first European front of the new Mediaset. There will be time for a split treasury of over 6 billion euros, in which Marta should also find a place Fascinate, the last companion of the Knight. A lot of money is ready for her, it is said around the 100 million eurosand the usufruct of Arcore villa.

