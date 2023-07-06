Silvio Berlusconi, three times Prime Minister of Italy and one of the richest men in the transalpine country, who died on May 12 at the age of 86, decided before he died that none of his heirs will control his legacy alone, neither economically nor political. The tycoon has divided his fortune between his family, his girlfriend and his old friend Marcello Dell’Utri: “For how much I loved you and how much you loved me”, reads his holographic will, dated early 2022 and published Now in the Italian media. The will was read to the heirs on Wednesday and this Thursday it was made public.

According to the distribution, the eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi, together reach 53% of the shares of Fininvest, the family holding company, which includes, among other things, the Mondadori publishing house, the Monza soccer team, the Manzoni theater of Milan or the former Mediaset, which is now called MFE-Media For Europe. The brothers, sons of Berlusconi’s first wife, Carla Elvira Lucia Dall’Oglio, already held key positions in the magnate’s business leadership. Until now, they owned 15% of Fininvest between them, chaired by Marina, and which has Pier Silvio on the Board of Directors, who in turn is CEO of MFE. The brothers have assured that there will be “total continuity” in business and in family life.

The other three children, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi Berlusconi, born to the tycoon’s second wife, Veronica Lario and who already owned 21.4% of Fininvest, will share the remaining quota equally. They play more marginal roles in the family business fabric: Barbara and Luigi are directors of Fininvest, while Eleonora has no role.

The question of the inheritance of Silvio Berlusconi was a matter of relevance because three of his companies, MFE, Mondadori and the Mediolanum bank, are listed on the stock market and their future depends on the distribution among the heirs. Fininvest has always been in family hands, Berlusconi owned 61% of the total shares, while the rest was already split almost evenly between Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi.

As Berlusconi did not have a spouse – he married his last partner Marta Fascina only symbolically – Italian law establishes that, if there is more than one child, two thirds of the assets must remain equally in the hands of the descendants, while the remaining third can be bequeathed to whomever they wish. Berlusconi decided that that third would go to the older children, in an even-handed manner.

It was an expected decision. The tycoon was aware that balance in the family is crucial, since in the past there were certain differences in strategic vision in business between the younger siblings, who participated less in economic life, and the older ones, who have always played roles of leadership.

family disputes

The brothers have disputes to resolve at some of their companies. In the case of MFE, of which Fininvest owns around 50%, they have an open issue with Vivendi, the French telecommunications group that owns around 24% of MFE, despite the fact that under an old agreement they had committed to leaving the capital of the old Mediaset, now MFE. Analysts believe that the French partners are trying to negotiate some kind of review that would allow them to remain in the capital or even increase their stake.

Berlusconi has also left 100 million euros to his brother Paolo and another 100 million to his partner, the 33-year-old deputy Marta Fascina, the person closest to him in his last days. The Calabrian, linked since 2018 to Forza Italia, the party of the former prime minister, managed to impose her political line in the formation in recent times, although practically no public statement is known about her.

The will also establishes that 30 million will go to Marcello Dell’Utri, Berlusconi’s right-hand man for many years, manager of his companies and one of the founders of Forza Italia. In 2014 he was sentenced to seven years in prison, of which he served four behind bars and one under house arrest, for mafia association when he was recognized as a mediator for Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian mafia. Among other things, he was accused of placing a clan hitman as a stable boy in Berlusconi’s mansion to ensure the family’s safety and to ensure that the polls in Sicily were favorable to the tycoon. Dell’Ultri has declared himself “surprised” by the inheritance. “I didn’t expect it because my friend Silvio owed me nothing. He gave him everything, my life, everything. In return, I have obtained affection from him. I am surprised and moved ”, he pointed out in statements to Il Corriere della Sera. His arrest while he was a fugitive in Lebanon represented the fall of a corrupt regime, based on political and business power that fed on itself in a vicious circle.

Silvio Berlusconi forged an empire of more than 6,000 million euros between companies and properties of all kinds, paintings, villas, ships, jewelery or helicopters, the distribution of which has not yet been known. In the nineties he made the leap from business to politics and since then he has remained in the political and social life of the country more or less perennially. Currently, Forza Italia is part of the coalition government chaired by the far-right Giorgia Meloni.

After his death, the future of his political creature, backed by the liberal center-right spectrum of voters, is up in the air. The Cavaliere has always resisted naming a successor capable of extending his project and separating it from the Berlusconi brand. Pier Silvio Berlusconi has indicated that he has no intention of following the path of his father. “Not at all, I’m not going to get into politics,” he assured.

