War Russia-Ukraine, Berlusconi: “Sanctions? Damage to the economy”

Silvio Berlusconi comes out and takes sides openly this time. The leader of Come on Italy chooses unambiguous words about the war in Ukrainejustifying the action of Putin. “I’m afraid this war will continue– says Berlusconi speaking on stage at the Treviglio Fair for an electoral initiative by Forza Italia. We are at war too because the we send the weaponsnow after the small arms they told me that we send them tanks And heavy guns, forget it, what does all this mean? That we would have gods strong returns from sanctions on our economy and there will be even more serious damage in Africa and then it is possible that some will form waves of refugees and this is a danger deriving from the war in Ukraine “.

“We need to think – continues Berlusconi – a something exceptional to stop a Putin war. We have no leaders in the world – added Berlusconi – we have no leaders in Europe. A world leader who had to approach Putin at the mediation table he gave him the war criminal and said he had to leave the Russian government. Another, secretary of the Born said that the independence of Donbass it would never be recognized. Understand that with these premises Mr. Putin is away from sitting to a table“, he concluded.

