Berlusconi and that desire to joke despite everything…

Silvio Berlusconi is in intensive care to the St. Raphael in Milan for two days now, but despite the leukemia with which he has to fight, his spirit is nonetheless combative, so much so that he is even able to give an interview. “AND tough– says Berlusconi to Il Giornale – but I’ll make it this time too”. These are the words of Silvio Berlusconi in one phone call yesterday morning with the director Augusto Minzolini, reported this morning in the editorial of the newspaper. “I was also able to difficult situations and delicate to withdraw on”. The president of Forza Italia lets himself go to I remember from the descent in the field in 1994: “I asked my pollsters if it was possible avoid victory of the communists. They said yes, ‘but only if he takes the field she”. I did it”.

Berlusconi, controversial Zangrillo: “There are those who dissent but know nothing”

“I said what I had to say. Talk about it with those who on Twitter, on social networks and in the Corriere and Repubblica online dissertate about things they know nothing about”. Thus Silvio Berlusconi’s doctor and head physician of the San Raffaele hospital, Alberto Zangrillo, replied to journalists who pressed him on the conditions of the leader of Forza Italia, hospitalized in the Milanese hospital.

Berlusconi, the fan: “He gave me money, now I want to give him strength”

Silvio Berlusconi spent another peaceful night at the San Raffaele hospital, where the former prime minister has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit since the day before yesterday cardiothoracic for a lung infection caused by the chronic leukemia he has been suffering from for some time. They are expected today other investigations clinical trials, but at the moment none is foreseen medical bulletin updated. Meanwhile, some people showed up this morning in front of the San Raffaele curious And “fond” del Cavaliere, to bring affection and solidarity towards the former prime minister. The presence of one should also be noted banner left by supporters of Monza of the Davide Pieri curve, exposed on a gate from the structure. “Come on Silvio! Monza is with you” is the message of affection that the fans wanted to convey to the president of the Brianza club. Among his fans, also a lad that Berlusconi helped economically in a moment of difficulty. She wished him “live another 100 years” and declared: “I’m staying here in front of until it heals“.

