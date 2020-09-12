Silvio Berlusconi has been combating the corona virus for days. Now his physician is stunning with a drastic assertion. Italy is now puzzling over who contaminated the ex-head of presidency.

The Italian ex-head of presidency Silvio Berlusconi is combating towards the corona virus.

His physician thinks he would have died if he had been contaminated in March.

Italy is questioning who contaminated Berlusconi, who additionally obtained frequent guests in the course of the pandemic.

Replace from September 11, 2020, 12:06 p.m .: The physician of the on corona bought sick Italian ex-head of presidency Silvio Berlusconi now shocked with a disturbing assertion. In his view, Berlusconi can be in an identical place Corona an infection in March or April from the illness died. “The viral load in Berlusconi’s nasopharyngeal swab was so elevated that it will actually not have had such a cheerful ending in March or April as it’s now,” mentioned Professor Alberto Zangrillo on TV La7. “Would it not have killed him? Completely sure, very seemingly sure, and he is aware of that. “

Berlusconi however was in a “greater than passable” situation, mentioned Zangrillo, who believes that his affected person will recuperate quickly. On Wednesday he spoke to Berlusconi once more and reported on his struggle towards the “hellish illness”. “It is the worst expertise of my life,” he mentioned of being contaminated with the Coronavirus.

Berlusconi donates ten million euros for an emergency hospital – months later he’s contaminated with corona

First report from September 11, 2020:

Rome – It felt like an escape. The federal government in Rome had simply declared a state of emergency and established the primary crimson zones within the nation, when shocked Italy heard a well-recognized voice. He was by no means so proud Italian to be like now, let Silvio Berlusconi information. “Could God assist us,” he mentioned and donated ten million euros for the emergency hospital for the Corona victims in Milan ought to be constructed.

The 83-year-old had lengthy roped down from his villa in Arcore close to Milan to his daughter’s property close to Good. Then took Corona* with over 280,000 infections and greater than 35,000 deaths in Italy to date. New infections remained low over the summer season till the nation was apparently fed up with retaining its distance in August * and the numbers rose. Berlusconi had in the meantime moved to his luxurious villa in Sardinia and loved life there. Till every week in the past the Corriere della Sera headlined on web page 1 “Berlusconi optimistic: I am effective”. The four-time Prime Minister, who remains to be concerned in Roman politics, had himself usually examined out of concern about an infection.

Corona an infection: Berlusconi usually obtained company in his villa – now he’s combating towards “devilish illness”

Apparently, as at all times, there was no lack of visits to the sumptuous Villa Certosa. Buddies, social gathering comrades, members of the family got here to the door. On August 14th one ought to social gathering have risen. After many detrimental outcomes, the optimistic check. Initially, the particular person involved reassured them that he was doing very properly and that he had no signs. That matched the picture of the invincible profitable particular person, das Berlusconi likes to attract from himself.

Two days later, his private physician Alberto Zangrillo then suggested to take action Admission to the hospital. The analysis: bilateral pneumonia, however with out synthetic respiration. His situation is secure and provides no trigger for concern, it’s mentioned to today. “I’m combating this diabolical illness,” mentioned Berlusconi in a telephone name with the Senators from Forza Italia on Tuesday. When information of the an infection made the rounds, politicians responded with uncommon expressions of solidarity. Even the protest social gathering 5 Star Motion needed the quickest doable restoration. Who is aware of what phrases the disciples of the star founder Beppe Grillo Berlusconi used previously needed to rub their eyes. Luca Zingaretti, head of the Social Democrats who has recovered from Corona, additionally wished them a speedy restoration.

Corona optimistic: Who contaminated Silvio Berlusconi?

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte reported personally. The query stays who Berlusconi contaminated. Finally, the politician might have fallen into the lure that many consultants warn towards: It’s at present primarily the youthful era who’re contaminated and thus pose a threat for the older era. Initially, suspicions fell on the previous System 1 supervisor Flavio Briatorewho visited Berlusconi in Sardinia in mid-August and later examined optimistic. Briatores Nobel Disco Billionaire in Porto Cervo turned out to be huge Corona an infection supply *.

Then Berlusconi’s youngsters from a second marriage moved Barbara (36) and Luigi (31), which bought contaminated throughout a pleasure journey on Capri. Additionally Berlusconis new associate who Forza Italia MP Marta Fascina (30), Has Covid-19. The household peace appears completely disturbed. “Somebody acted irresponsibly,” mentioned Berlusconi’s firstborn Marina (54) have scolded. The matter is especially deadly for the repute of Berlusconi’s private doctor Zangrillo, head of intensive care drugs on the San Raffaele Hospital. He had declared the virus “clinically lifeless” in June. (Julius Müller-Meinigen) * Merkur.de is a part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors community