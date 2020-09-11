Silvio Berlusconi has been preventing the corona virus for days. Now his physician is stunning with a drastic assertion. Italy is now puzzling over who contaminated the ex-head of presidency.

The Italian ex-head of presidency Silvio Berlusconi is preventing in opposition to the corona virus.

His physician thinks he would have died if he had been contaminated in March.

Italy is questioning who contaminated Berlusconi, who additionally acquired frequent guests throughout the pandemic.

Replace from September 11, 2020, 12:06 p.m .: The physician of the on corona bought sick Italian ex-head of presidency Silvio Berlusconi now shocked with a disturbing assertion. In his view, Berlusconi can be in the same place Corona an infection in March or April from the illness died. “The viral load in Berlusconi’s nasopharyngeal swab was so elevated that it might definitely not have had such a contented ending in March or April as it’s now,” mentioned Professor Alberto Zangrillo on TV La7. “Would it not have killed him? Completely sure, very possible sure, and he is aware of that. “

Berlusconi however was in a “greater than passable” situation, mentioned Zangrillo, who believes that his affected person will get better quickly. On Wednesday he spoke to Berlusconi once more and reported on his battle in opposition to the “hellish illness”. “It is the worst expertise of my life,” he mentioned of being contaminated with the Coronavirus.

Berlusconi donates ten million euros for an emergency hospital – months later he’s contaminated with corona

First report from September 11, 2020:

Rome – It felt like an escape. The federal government in Rome had simply declared a state of emergency and established the primary purple zones within the nation, when shocked Italy heard a well-known voice. He was by no means so proud Italian to be like now, let Silvio Berlusconi data. “Might God assist us,” he mentioned and donated ten million euros for the emergency hospital for the Corona victims in Milan needs to be constructed.

The 83-year-old had lengthy roped down from his villa in Arcore close to Milan to his daughter’s property close to Good. Then took Corona* with over 280,000 infections and greater than 35,000 deaths in Italy to this point. New infections remained low over the summer season till the nation was apparently fed up with holding its distance in August * and the numbers rose. Berlusconi had in the meantime moved to his luxurious villa in Sardinia and loved life there. Till per week in the past the Corriere della Sera headlined on web page 1 “Berlusconi constructive: I am advantageous”. The four-time Prime Minister, who continues to be concerned in Roman politics, had himself recurrently examined out of concern about an infection.

Corona an infection: Berlusconi typically acquired friends in his villa – now he’s preventing in opposition to “devilish illness”

Apparently, as at all times, there was no lack of visits to the luxurious Villa Certosa. Associates, get together comrades, relations got here to the door. On August 14th one ought to get together have risen. After many unfavourable outcomes, the constructive check. To start with, the individual involved reassured them that he was doing very properly and that he had no signs. That matched the picture of the invincible profitable individual, das Berlusconi likes to attract from himself.

Two days later, his private physician Alberto Zangrillo then suggested to take action Admission to the hospital. The analysis: bilateral pneumonia, however with out synthetic respiration. His situation is steady and offers no trigger for concern, it’s mentioned to today. “I’m preventing this diabolical illness,” mentioned Berlusconi in a telephone name with the Senators from Forza Italia on Tuesday. When information of the an infection made the rounds, politicians responded with uncommon expressions of solidarity. Even the protest get together 5 Star Motion wished the quickest attainable restoration. Who is aware of what phrases the disciples of the star founder Beppe Grillo Berlusconi used up to now needed to rub their eyes. Luca Zingaretti, head of the Social Democrats who has recovered from Corona, additionally wished them a speedy restoration.

Corona constructive: Who contaminated Silvio Berlusconi?

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte reported personally. The query stays who Berlusconi contaminated. In the end, the politician may have fallen into the lure that many specialists warn in opposition to: It’s at present primarily the youthful era who’re contaminated and thus pose a threat for the older era. Initially, suspicions fell on the previous Formulation 1 supervisor Flavio Briatorewho visited Berlusconi in Sardinia in mid-August and later examined constructive. Briatores Nobel Disco Billionaire in Porto Cervo turned out to be large Corona an infection supply *.

Then Berlusconi's youngsters from a second marriage moved Barbara (36) and Luigi (31), which bought contaminated throughout a pleasure journey on Capri. Additionally Berlusconis new accomplice who Forza Italia MP Marta Fascina (30), Has Covid-19. The household peace appears completely disturbed. "Somebody acted irresponsibly," mentioned Berlusconi's firstborn Marina (54) have scolded. The matter is especially deadly for the status of Berlusconi's private doctor Zangrillo, head of intensive care medication on the San Raffaele Hospital. He had declared the virus "clinically useless" in June.