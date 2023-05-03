“President Silvio Berlusconi’s general clinical picture is stable and comforting, allowing the continuation in ordinary hospitalization of therapies aimed at controlling the haematological disease”: this can be learned from the bulletin signed by Professor Alberto Zangrillo and Professor Fabio Ciceri, which from the beginning April followed the hospitalization of the former prime minister at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Yesterday there were rumors of an imminent resignation for the leader of Forza Italia, only to be denied by medical sources who spoke of “about 5 days”.

The hospitalization of the “cav” therefore continues, who spent his twenty-eighth night in hospital: he had entered intensive care on Wednesday 5 April for pneumonia in a context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. On Sunday 16 April he was transferred to ordinary hospitalization.

“President Berlusconi is eager to get out of the hospital and is calling all of us to get details on the demonstration in Milan. But health comes first. We obviously hope that he will be able to intervene, in any form, during the two days: we will be there in large numbers to make the president feel our affection and get on with the job, as Berlusconi teaches us and asks us,” he said. the president of the senators of Forza Italia Licia Ronzulli.