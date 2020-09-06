The chief of the Forza Italia occasion, Silvio Berlusconi, is in a fragile section because of the lung an infection suffered after testing optimistic for COVID-19 and his subsequent admission to a hospital in Milan, final Wednesday, September 3. His personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, has defined to the media that “the affected person is calm” and that the section he’s in is “delicate”, because the an infection “deserves sufficient remedy and takes its personal time.”

The physician, director of intensive care on the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, has confirmed that the now MEP responds “optimally to the therapy”, however that it’s too early for pleasure, since the 83-year-old politician belongs “to the class categorized as probably the most fragile.” There will probably be no new communications till Monday, mentioned the physician, who confirmed “cautious optimism.”

The admission occurred on the advice of Zangrillo, on September 3, after verifying that the politician had a gentle lung illness. It isn’t the primary well being downside for Berlusconi, who has been intervened on completely different events for cardiovascular and intestinal issues.

Optimistic after a visit

Berlusconi, identified within the Italian media as “il cavaliere”, examined optimistic for coronavirus on September 2 when he was returning to Arcore, close to Milan, from a visit from France, the place he visited his eldest daughter Marina. Shortly earlier than, it had been examined after figuring out the optimistic of his good friend Flavio Briatore, with whom he had met on the island of Sardinia.

They’ve additionally examined optimistic for coronavirus two of his kids, Barbara and Luigi (36 and 31 years previous respectively), in addition to his spouse Marta Fascina (30 years previous), deputy of the identical occasion.