This is how much it costs to maintain Silvio Berlusconi’s villas. The six-figure number

The real estate assets of the Berlusconi hides a bitter truth. As shown in the 2022 budget of Hydra real estate, the company that manages the family’s largest properties, has an operating cost of no less than 24 million euros. From the cards, in possession of the Messengerit turns out that against a net worth of Hydra of 176 million, the total value of the properties amounts to 412 million.

Hydra it has a debt to shareholders (the late Berlusconi and his two grown children) of around 76 million and a debt to bondholders of 178 million. Exposure to the banking world is limited, 229,036 euros, while exposure to suppliers is significant: 4.8 million, an increase of 748,997 euros compared to the 4.1 million of the previous year. Trade payables consist of invoices to be paid for 3 million and invoices to be received for purchases or services made during the year for 1.8 million, as reported The morning.

